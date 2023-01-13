It has been an uneven ascent but Lewis Capaldi secures his fourth No.1 – and the second from his upcoming second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – with Pointless completing a 20-43-40-60-15-1 voyage to the summit.

Previously No.1 with Someone You Loved (2019), Before You Go (2020) and Forget Me (2022), Capaldi’s sudden surge to the top was made possible by three extremely important factors: his appearance on The Graham Norton Show to sing the song last ...