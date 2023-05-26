Four years to the week since his first album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, debuted at No.1, Lewis Capaldi repeats the feat with second release, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Home to three No.1 singles – Forget Me, Pointless and Wish You The Best and How I’m Feeling Now, which reached No.24 – Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’s first week consumption of 95,882 units is the highest weekly tally for any album thus ...