After ceding pole position to Stormzy last week, Lewis Capaldi returns to the top of the album chart, with debut release Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent starting its fifth run at the summit, and spending its eighth week in pole position, on consumption of 18,298 units (including 12,055 from sales-equivalent streams). It is the lowest consumption tally for a No.1 for 35 weeks. The deposed Stormzy slips to No.3 (15,753 sales) with Heavy Is The Head.

Selena Gomez leads ...