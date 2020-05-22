After several weeks waiting in the wings (it has been No.2 on seven occasions since the last time it reached the top) Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent by Lewis Capaldi nips smartly back to No.1 with a sale of 8,396 copies exactly one year to the week since it first debuted at the top of the charts. The album's year on sale has seen it spend its entire life inside the Top 10, never once dropping lower than No.8. ...