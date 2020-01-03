The biggest-selling album of 2019, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent tops the first chart of 2020, returning to the summit after an absence of 26 weeks for its seventh week atop the chart in total in its fourth stint as champion on consumption of 21,203 units (including 10,662 from sales-equivalent streams).

Capaldi replaces Rod Stewart, whose You’re In My Heart collaboration with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra subsides to No.3 (11,875 sales).

The first, and thus far only, ...