The biggest-selling album of 2019, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent tops the first chart of 2020, returning to the summit after an absence of 26 weeks for its seventh week atop the chart in total in its fourth stint as champion on consumption of 21,203 units (including 10,662 from sales-equivalent streams).
Capaldi replaces Rod Stewart, whose You’re In My Heart collaboration with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra subsides to No.3 (11,875 sales).
The first, and thus far only, ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now