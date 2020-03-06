Right now it appears few things are as reliable in life as Lewis Capaldi.
In as week devoid of anything resembling a major new release and thus much in the way of strong competition the Scotsman's debut album Divinely Inspired To A Hellish Extent takes advantage of the void and returns to the top of the charts for the first time since the end of January.
Selling 14,706 copies to take its cumulative total to date to 809,700, this is ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now