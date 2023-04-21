Physical sales don’t count for much in the all-streaming digital age, accounting for just 0.33% of singles consumption year-to-date, but they can and do swing things occasionally. This is just such a week, with Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best – on schedule to debut at No.3 for much of the week – suddenly elevated to No.1 by CD sales.
The fourth single from Capaldi’s upcoming second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, it is the ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now