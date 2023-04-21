Physical sales don’t count for much in the all-streaming digital age, accounting for just 0.33% of singles consumption year-to-date, but they can and do swing things occasionally. This is just such a week, with Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best – on schedule to debut at No.3 for much of the week – suddenly elevated to No.1 by CD sales.

The fourth single from Capaldi’s upcoming second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, it is the ...