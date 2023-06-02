A week after recording the biggest week’s sales of any album in 2023, Lewis Capaldi’s second release, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, secures a second week at No.1 on consumption of 12,187 units. In the space of seven days, it has gone from recording the highest weekly sale of any No.1 album for 30 weeks to the lowest for seven weeks, and the second lowest for 18 weeks.

Comprising 3,115 CDs, 592 vinyl albums, 123 cassettes, 958 ...