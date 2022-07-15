Edinburgh duo LF System’s introductory hit, Afraid To Feel, enjoys its best week yet, with consumption up 17.09% at 61,357 units (4,171 digital downloads, 57,186 sales-equivalent streams), as it spends its second week atop the chart.

Like last week, however, its status as the nation’s No.1 is due to Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill being on ACR. Dipping 3-5 on the main chart, with adjusted consumption of 32,766 units, Running Up That Hill is still the nation’s favourite ...