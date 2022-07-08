Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: LF System have the first dance No.1 of 2022

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jul 8th 2022 at 5:45PM

With former incumbent Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush slipping 1-3 (35,090 sales) after returning to ACR, the new default champion of the singles chart is Afraid To Feel by West Lothian (Edinburgh) dance duo LF System, comprising Conor Larkman (L) and Sean Finnegan (F).

Completing a 69-13-4-3-2-1 chart climb, Afraid To Feel achieves consumption of 52,402 units, 4,111 from digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams. It is LF System’s first hit, and the first dance song to ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022