The longest-running No.1 by an act from my former home city of Edinburgh since The Bay City Rollers spent six weeks at the top of the chart with Bye Bye Baby in 1975, Afraid To Feel secures its fifth straight week at the apex for LF System, albeit with its own lowest sale for seven weeks, and the lowest for a No.1 for 22 weeks.

Its consumption down 5.45% week-on-week to 46,265 units, Afraid To Feel could fall into ...