Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: LF System hold on for eighth week at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 26th 2022 at 5:45PM

Its days seemingly numbered last week, Afraid To Feel squeezes out an unexpected eighth week at No.1 for LF System, on consumption of 41,283 units (2,261 digital downloads, 39,022 sales-equivalent streams) – its lowest tally for 11 weeks, and the lowest for a No.1 since Abcdefu spent its only week at the summit for Gayle on consumption of 41,079 units, 32 weeks ago. 

Its reprieve will probably only be for one week, as the track that was expected to replace ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022