Its days seemingly numbered last week, Afraid To Feel squeezes out an unexpected eighth week at No.1 for LF System, on consumption of 41,283 units (2,261 digital downloads, 39,022 sales-equivalent streams) – its lowest tally for 11 weeks, and the lowest for a No.1 since Abcdefu spent its only week at the summit for Gayle on consumption of 41,079 units, 32 weeks ago.

Its reprieve will probably only be for one week, as the track that was expected to replace ...