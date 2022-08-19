Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: LF System make it seven weeks at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 19th 2022 at 5:45PM

Buoyed by a succession of remixes and its continued presence atop the TV airplay chart, Afraid To Feel reels off its seventh straight week at No.1 for LF System on slightly reduced consumption of 47,117 units (2,320 digital downloads, 44,797 sales-equivalent streams).

The track has so far spent four weeks at the top of the TV airplay chart, and has already been released in mixes by David Guetta & Dyro, CID, Tommy Villers and Gerd Janson, with a new Armand ...

