Charts analysis: LF System settle in at summit with consumption increase

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 12th 2022 at 5:51PM

Previously looking susceptible to a challenge, LF System’s Afraid To Feel achieves an unexpected 6.60% increase in consumption to 49,320 units (2,501 digital downloads, the rest from streams), after two weeks of decline, to secure a sixth straight week at No.1, thus equalling the all-time record for an act from Edinburgh set by the Bay City Rollers with Bye Bye Baby in 1975.

Beyoncé, who had looked most likely to take their crown, remains at No.2 with Break My ...

