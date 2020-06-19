The famous MTV Unplugged strand has to date inspired 23 chart albums (24 if one counts Bruce Springsteen's format-bending MTV Plugged) and one solitary chart-topper (for Nirvana back in 1994). This week the series spawns a 25th and notably a second No.1 album as Liam Gallagher's MTV Unplugged rockets to No.1, notching up 20,874 sales. 17,938 of them physical and with 10,063 of those on various 12-inch formats it is the fastest-selling vinyl release of the year so far.
