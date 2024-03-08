For the second week in a row, the new No.1 album is a one-off collaboration between a much-loved veteran singer with a hatful of No.1 albums already to his credit, and an instrumentalist without a prior No.1, both 50+. Last week, Rod Stewart & Jools Holland fitted that brief and topped the chart with Swing Fever, and this week it is the turn of Liam Gallagher & John Squire.

Gallagher, 51, and 61-year-old guitarist Squire’s eponymous teaming effects the ...