Liam Gallagher provides the album chart’s 12th different chart-topper in as many weeks, with his live set Knebworth 22 – a collection of songs from both his solo and Oasis years, recorded at the historic Hertfordshire venue’s festival on 3 and 4 June 2022 – debuting at No.1 on consumption of 16,204 units (8,122 CDs, 6,339 vinyl albums, 989 digital downloads and 755 sales-equivalent streams).

Gallagher’s fifth solo No.1 – eclipsing his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel’s four – ...