Liam Gallagher registers his fourth solo No.1 and 12th No.1 album in total, matching brother Noel’s haul, as C’mon You Know, debuts in pole position.

49-year-old Liam and older sibling Noel (55) were brothers in arms in Oasis, with whom they each registered eight No.1 albums – all seven of the Manchester band’s studio releases and the compilation Time Flies 1994-2009.

Noel’s post-Oasis career started more impressively, and all three of his studio albums as Noel Gallagher’s High Flying ...