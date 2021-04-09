Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Lil Nas X claims second week at singles summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Apr 9th 2021 at 5:47PM

Its chart sales surging by an impressive 36.6% week on week, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) spends a second week at the top of the singles chart for Lil Nas X. The single’s lead of 15,343 over the competition is slightly more comfortable than last week's margin, which saw it sneak to No.1 by the small matter of 324 copies. Its sale this week of 62,065 (including 60,514 from 8.5m audio streams) is the most any No.1 has managed ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021