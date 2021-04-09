Its chart sales surging by an impressive 36.6% week on week, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) spends a second week at the top of the singles chart for Lil Nas X. The single’s lead of 15,343 over the competition is slightly more comfortable than last week's margin, which saw it sneak to No.1 by the small matter of 324 copies. Its sale this week of 62,065 (including 60,514 from 8.5m audio streams) is the most any No.1 has managed ...