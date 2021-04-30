With nothing in sight to challenge it, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X eases its way to a comfortable fifth consecutive week at No.1. Its chart sales are down once more, sliding 3.8% to stand at 57,475 (with a mere 785 of these coming via paid downloads) but the song still retains a commanding lead over the chasing pack as easily the most streamed track of the moment.

The American star heads up an all-static Top ...