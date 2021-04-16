Despite a midweek hiccup which saw the single become briefly unavailable on some platforms Monetero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X strolls effortlessly to a third straight week at the top of the charts. The single leaps to another new sales peak, up 3.3% on the week to 64,140 (including 62,504 from 8.4m streams).

It means the gap between first and second place widens although Peaches still holds firm at No.2 for Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar ...