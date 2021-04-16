Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Lil Nas X reaches new weekly sales peak

by James Masterton
Friday, Apr 16th 2021 at 5:45PM

Despite a midweek hiccup which saw the single become briefly unavailable on some platforms Monetero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X strolls effortlessly to a third straight week at the top of the charts. The single leaps to another new sales peak, up 3.3% on the week to 64,140 (including 62,504 from 8.4m streams).

It means the gap between first and second place widens although Peaches still holds firm at No.2 for Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021