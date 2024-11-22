Their career paused, some thought permanently, after the devastating death by suicide of lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017, Linkin Park reconvened earlier this year with new vocalist Emily Armstrong fronting their eighth studio album, From Zero, which now earns them their fourth No.1, debuting atop the chart on first week consumption of 37,826 units (12,622 CDs, 10,054 vinyl albums, 472 cassettes, 4,474 digital downloads and 10,204 sales-equivalent streams).

On the album, which is the 17th different title to be ...