Christmas was only a few weeks ago, but it feels like a lifetime, as the UK singles chart performs its annual wholesale rebound as the festive hits melt away.
Chief beneficiaries of this New Year shakeout are Little Mix, their fans responding to the news that Jesy Nelson is to depart the group by handing her a swansong No.1 single. After previously spending most of November in third place, Sweet Melody now surges to the summit, becoming Little Mix’s ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now