Trailing by 6,000 chart sales midweek, the cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These by the Live Lounge Allstars and produced by Fraser T Smith (pictured) enjoyed a late surge to emerge triumphant at the top of the charts, a week after it made No.5 on a single day of sales.

Times Like These is the most-purchased song, but only the 31st most-streamed track of the week, although with 14,764 of the track’s total chart sale of 66,164 coming from ...