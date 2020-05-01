Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Live Lounge Allstars depose The Weeknd

by James Masterton
Friday, May 1st 2020 at 5:45PM

Trailing by 6,000 chart sales midweek, the cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These by the Live Lounge Allstars and produced by Fraser T Smith (pictured) enjoyed a late surge to emerge triumphant at the top of the charts, a week after it made No.5 on a single day of sales.

Times Like These is the most-purchased song, but only the 31st most-streamed track of the week, although with 14,764 of the track’s total chart sale of 66,164 coming from ...

