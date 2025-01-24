Forty-three weeks after it was released, and nine weeks after it entered the Top 75, Messy is finally No.1 for Lola Young.

The sixth single from the 24-year-old Londoner’s second album, This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway, and the first to chart, Messy’s coronation, after three consecutive weeks at No.3, comes as the track’s consumption grows for the 17th time in 18 weeks, increasing 2.48% week-on-week to 50,697 units, with a contribution of 1,052 from the newly-released 7-inch red ...