Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Lola Young's Messy hits the singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 24th 2025 at 6:00PM

Forty-three weeks after it was released, and nine weeks after it entered the Top 75, Messy is finally No.1 for Lola Young.

The sixth single from the 24-year-old Londoner’s second album, This Wasn’t Meant For You Anyway, and the first to chart, Messy’s coronation, after three consecutive weeks at No.3, comes as the track’s consumption grows for the 17th time in 18 weeks, increasing 2.48% week-on-week to 50,697 units, with a contribution of 1,052 from the newly-released 7-inch red ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2025