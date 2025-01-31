In a top three comprising the same songs for the fifth week in a row, they are more widely-spaced in consumption terms than previously, with Messy No.1 for the second time (56,524 units, including two 7-inch singles, 2,992 digital downloads, 53,530 sales-equivalent streams) while increasing consumption for its 18th week in a row for Lola Young. That’s 11.49% up week-on-week.

A major hit in many other territories, Messy is beginning to spread its wings in America, moving 29-24 on ...