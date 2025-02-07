Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Lola Young's Messy settles in at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Feb 7th 2025 at 6:00PM

Its consumption falling a minuscule 45 units (0.08%) to 56,479 (717 7-inch singles, 3,356 digital downloads and 52,406 sales-equivalent streams) after 18 straight weeks of growth, Messy spends a very comfortable third week at No.1 for Lola Young.

It heads up the second static top five in a row, with Apt (46,564 sales) at No.2 for the sixth consecutive week and seventh time in all, while former chart-topper That’s So True holds at No.3 (39,165 sales) for Gracie Abrams; ...

