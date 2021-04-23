Selling more than the rest of the Top 5 put together, London Grammar's third album Californian Soil tops the albums chart in a manner that is as smooth and elegant as their music. The British trio notched up 31,106 sales last week, fully 24,185 of these coming via physical sales. It is the top seller of the week on vinyl too, a quarter of its sales coming on this format.

London Grammar maintain their 100% strike rate of Top ...