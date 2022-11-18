Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Louis Tomlinson scores first No.1 solo album

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 18th 2022 at 5:30PM

Following in the footsteps of his erstwhile bandmates Zayn (Malik), Harry Styles and Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson becomes the fourth member of One Direction to have a solo No.1 album, with his second such release, Faith In The Future, debuting atop the chart on consumption of 35,239 units (14,944 CDs, 9,577 vinyl albums, 1,501 cassettes, 6,790 digital downloads and 2,427 sales-equivalent streams).

It arrives with more than double the impact of Louis Tomlinson’s introductory solo album, Walls, which debuted ...

