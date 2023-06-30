Acts who performed at Glastonbury take all of the top three positions on the album chart this week, with resurgent releases from Elton John and Lewis Capaldi taking medal positions but unable to muster enough support to prevent singer/songwriter Maisie Peters from securing her first No.1.

The 23-year-old from Sussex performed an acclaimed set on the festival’s Pyramid Stage last Friday (June 23) hours after the release of her second album, The Good Witch, which cast its spell sufficiently ...