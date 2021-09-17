Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Manic Street Preachers beat Steps in close chart battle

by James Masterton
Friday, Sep 17th 2021 at 5:45PM

The last time the Manic Street Preachers were No.1 it was September 1998, This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours beating Step One by Steps to the summit by the small matter of 95,000 copies. 

Almost 23 years to the week since that chart battle, the Welsh icons finally top the charts for the second time and by an extraordinary coincidence they beat the same act once again. This time around though the competition was far tougher and indeed a ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021