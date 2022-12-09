Golden oldies – specifically Christmas songs of the past - glitter afresh this week, with the shiniest bauble and the brightest light of all being Mariah Carey’s iconic 1994 tinsel tune All I Want For Christmas Is You, which returns to the top of the chart 103 weeks after it first settled there, in December 2020.

All I Want For Christmas Is You jumps 8-1 on consumption of 44,797 units – a 69.67% increase week-on-week – despite being on ...