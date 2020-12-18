Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Mariah Carey holds on at summit as battle commences for Christmas No.1

by James Masterton
Friday, Dec 18th 2020 at 5:45PM

With one week to go before Christmas, Mariah Carey's evergreen All I Want For Christmas Is You retains pride of place at the top of a thoroughly festive-themed singles chart. Her second week at No.1 is marked with a further 43,944 chart sales, a total which in keeping with the rest of the market is flat on the week, this representing a 0.2% decline on the numbers she posted seven days ago. The implication there is that the pre-holiday appetite ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020