With one week to go before Christmas, Mariah Carey's evergreen All I Want For Christmas Is You retains pride of place at the top of a thoroughly festive-themed singles chart. Her second week at No.1 is marked with a further 43,944 chart sales, a total which in keeping with the rest of the market is flat on the week, this representing a 0.2% decline on the numbers she posted seven days ago. The implication there is that the pre-holiday appetite ...