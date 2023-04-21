Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Metallica score first No.1 album in 15 years

by Alan Jones
Friday, Apr 21st 2023 at 5:30PM

58 seasons since they last topped the chart, Metallica return to pole position with 72 Seasons – its title referring to the formative first 18 years of life. 

The veteran metal quartet’s 11th studio album, it is the fourth to reach No.1, following their eponymous fifth album (1991), sixth album Load (1996) and ninth album Death Magnetic (2008).

Extending their span of No.1 albums to more than 31 years, its first week consumption of 29,249 units (15,873 CDs, 6,292 vinyl ...

