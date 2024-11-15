Already popular solo artists in their own right, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe first collaborated 10 years ago, since when they have recorded six albums together. Together At Home, their latest album, debuts at No.1 on consumption of 13,522 units (11,350 CDs, 662 vinyl albums, 1,335 digital downloads and 175 sales-equivalent streams), becoming the 16th different chart-topper in as many weeks.

All six Ball/Boe albums have reached the top three, with Together At Home being the fourth to reach ...