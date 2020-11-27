Consistent as ever, the pairing of Michael Ball and Alfie Boe proves once more to be seasonal sales gold. Together At Christmas is their fourth collaborative album, arriving after Together (2016), Together Again (2017) and Back Together (2019), and duly follows the first two of those to the very top of the charts. This week’s No.1 album sells 32,882 copies. Combined, the Together series has accumulated 1,327,111 sales to date. This is Michael Ball’s fifth No.1 album, but only the ...