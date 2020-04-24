Already the focus of a fundraiser which has amassed almost £30m for NHS charities at the time of writing, Captain Tom Moore now becomes the most unlikely of pop stars. His spoken vocals combine with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices Of Care Choir on a moving rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone which, despite a nervous end to the week, emerges triumphant as the most successful Covid-19 themed charity single so far.

Charity singles are rarely streamed in great ...