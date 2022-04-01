Michael Bublé’s first new studio album since 2018, and his 11th in all, Higher debuts atop the chart on consumption of 21,170 units (17,525 CDs, 2,682 downloads and 963 sales-equivalent streams), becoming the 46-year-old’s fifth No.1.

Providing the 12th change of leadership in consecutive weeks but ending the sequence of 10 No.1s by British acts – dating back to his compatriot The Weeknd’s reign in January – Higher puts Bublé in a tie with Celine Dion for most No.1 ...