Charts analysis: Miley Cyrus does the double for the second time

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 17th 2023 at 5:59PM

Miley Cyrus scores the chart double for the second time in her career, with Endless Summer Vacation debuting atop the album chart to become her first No.1 in almost a decade, while lead single, Flowers, extends its run at No.1 to nine weeks.

Its 10 songs all co-written by Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation achieved consumption of 18,746 units in the week – 4,969 CDs, 3,150 vinyl albums, 2,385 digital downloads and 8,242 sales-equivalent streams.

Her 10th charted album (including one ...

