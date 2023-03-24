Miley Cyrus makes chart history this week with current smash Flowers becoming the first ever recording by a female soloist to spend its first 10 weeks on the chart at No.1.

In residence continuously since January, Flowers achieved consumption of 52,340 units in the latest frame, 2,825 from digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams.

Flowers is the 15th song in chart history to spend 10 or more weeks at No.1 in total, and the 11th to reel off 10 ...