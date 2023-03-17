Buoyed by the release of parent album Endless Summer Vacation, which debuts at No.1 this week, Flowers tops the singles chart for the ninth week in a row for Miley Cyrus.

It is the fourth single to spend its first nine weeks in the chart at No.1 in the 2020s, following Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran and As It Was by Harry Styles.

Flowers’ consumption climbs 5.83% week-on-week to 56,815 units (3,013 digital ...