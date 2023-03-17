Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Miley Cyrus matches Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran & Harry Styles with 9 weeks at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 17th 2023 at 6:00PM

Buoyed by the release of parent album Endless Summer Vacation, which debuts at No.1 this week, Flowers tops the singles chart for the ninth week in a row for Miley Cyrus.

It is the fourth single to spend its first nine weeks in the chart at No.1 in the 2020s, following Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran and As It Was by Harry Styles

Flowers’ consumption climbs 5.83% week-on-week to 56,815 units (3,013 digital ...

