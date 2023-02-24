Flowers is No.1 for Miley Cyrus for the sixth week in a row but less convincingly than before, with its consumption down for the fourth week in a row, falling 11.94% to 64,259 units (4,533 digital downloads, 59,726 sales-equivalent streams), the lowest of its reign.

It is the seventh single to spend its first six weeks in the chart at No.1 in the 2020s, following Positions by Ariana Grande, Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran, Easy ...