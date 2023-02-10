Flowers continues to dominate the singles chart, spending its fourth straight week at No.1 for Miley Cyrus on consumption of 81,435 units (6,473 digital downloads, 74,962 sales-equivalent streams). Although that’s a 23.49% dip week-on-week, it raises the song’s to-date tally to 400,875, making it Cyrus’ ninth biggest hit thus far.

With Escapism (2-2, 52,428 sales) by Raye (feat 070 Shake) and Kill Bill (3-3, 42,078 sales) by SZA also holding their positions, the all-female trio maintain their vice-like grip for ...