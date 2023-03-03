Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Miley Cyrus spends seventh week at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Mar 3rd 2023 at 6:00PM

Its consumption is down for the fifth week in a row but Flowers remains at No.1 for Miley Cyrus, spending its seventh week at the summit on consumption of 56,374 units (4,050 digital downloads, 52,324 sales-equivalent streams). With the lowest sale and the lowest victory margin of its reign, it nevertheless secures the longest run at No.1 since Harry Styles lodged there for 10 weeks with As It Was. 

It's an all-female top three for a record seventh week ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023