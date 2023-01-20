In the chart for the first time since 2020, Miley Cyrus is No.1 for the first time in almost a decade, with Flowers storming to a No.1 debut on consumption of 91,731 units (10,034 digital downloads, 81,697 sales-equivalent streams). That is the highest sale for a No.1 single since As It Was (with which it shares producers Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson) debuted at No.1 for Harry Styles 41 weeks ago on sales of 94,140.

Thirty-year-old singer/songwriter Miley Cyrus ...