Flowers continues to blossom atop the singles chart for Miley Cyrus, increasing consumption by 32.07% to 121,151 units (12,010 downloads, 109,141 sales-equivalent streams) on its second week at No.1. Her only previous No.1s – 2013’s We Can’t Stop and Wrecking Ball – each spent only one week at the summit.

Bringing to an end a run of seven straight weeks in which leadership of the chart has changed hands, Flowers has the highest consumption of any track since LadBaby’s ...