Wilting ever so slightly, Flowers is still a runaway No.1 for Miley Cyrus, its consumption falling 12.09% to 106,508 units – 9,074 digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams - on its third week at the summit. It nevertheless has the highest sale for a single on its third week at No.1 since Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You (119,658), six years ago last week.

It also outperforms its two nearest competitors together – Escapism (2-2, 53,110 sales) by Raye ...