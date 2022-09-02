Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Muse become the first band to debut at No.1 with seven consecutive albums

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 2nd 2022 at 5:45PM

Muse become the first group and second act in chart history to debut at No.1 with seven consecutive albums this week, with their ninth studio album, Will Of The People making a big impact.

With opening consumption of 51,510 units – the highest since Liam Gallagher’s C’mon You Know sold 70,261 copies on its initial frame 13 weeks ago – it sold more than six times as many copies as any other album, and more than the rest of the ...

