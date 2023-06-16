Niall Horan registers the highest weekly sale of his solo career to secure his second No.1 album with third solo release The Show.

Horan, 29, from Mullingar in Ireland, racked up four No.1 albums as a member of One Direction between 2012 and 2015. His first solo album, Flicker, housed his only Top 10 hits as a solo act – This Town and Slow Hands. It debuted and peaked at No.3 in 2017 on consumption of 22,703 units. Follow-up Heartbreak ...