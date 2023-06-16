Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Niall Horan scores biggest opening week of solo career so far with The Show

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 16th 2023 at 5:30PM

Niall Horan registers the highest weekly sale of his solo career to secure his second No.1 album with third solo release The Show.

Horan, 29, from Mullingar in Ireland, racked up four No.1 albums as a member of One Direction between 2012 and 2015. His first solo album, Flicker, housed his only Top 10 hits as a solo act – This Town and Slow Hands. It debuted and peaked at No.3 in 2017 on consumption of 22,703 units. Follow-up Heartbreak ...

