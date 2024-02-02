Noah Kahan extends his residency atop the singles chart to five weeks with Stick Season securing its biggest victory margin yet – 50.89% – even though its consumption dips for the first time in 20 weeks to 76,191 units (79 CDs, 288 7-inch vinyl, 1,786 digital downloads and 74,038 sales-equivalent streams).

That dip is largely because stocks of the physical formats which contributed 5,824 of its 82,424 sales last week are largely exhausted. Its sales-equivalent video streams have never declined, ...